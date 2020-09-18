Sarah Kenny PICTURE: Gina Malatesta Sarah Kenny PICTURE: Gina Malatesta

A school teacher from Brington Primary School has won an award which recognises her “outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the schoolchildren she teaches”.

Sarah Kennedy has won a Silver Pearson National Teaching Award trophy in the category for ‘The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School’ and was presented with it on September 16.

Sarah was nominated for her outstanding professional conduct providing an innovative and inspiring curriculum for all her pupils.

She is also recognised for providing support as SENCO for a range of pupil needs and the needs of their families, and the wider school community.

Sarah said: “I’m so shocked to have won a silver award. It’s a testament to our school’s approach to outdoor learning and the autonomy we enjoy as teachers here to be creative in meeting the needs of our pupils.

“I have an incredibly supportive staff team and I wouldn’t have won this accolade without their backing. I love working here and this award is the icing on the cake.

“We enjoyed a lovely ceremony and it was wonderful to celebrate with my class in our social bubble.”

Rod Bristow, president of Pearson UK, said: “Congratulations to all of our silver award winners for their commitment, dedication and passion for their work.

“Despite the incredible challenges they have faced over the past few months, school staff have risen to the occasion time and again.

“It is so important to recognise and celebrate teachers, teaching assistants and lecturers for the impact they have on our young people every year.”

Sarah is now in the running for one of just 14 gold awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, and president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Over the past year, we have, all of us, come to appreciate and respect the value of teachers.

“Parents know now what it takes to teach, and teach well, and how much commitment, dedication and enthusiasm and knowledge and understanding, yes and patience.”