Autumn splendour is in store at open gardens across Huntingdonshire this weekend. - Credit: NGS

Two gardens at Staploe, near St. Neots, will throw open their gates this Sunday (October 24) under the National Garden Scheme.

They will showcase maples, spindles and ginkgos among many other plants reflecting the rich tints of the season.

Falling Water House and nearby Old Farm Cottage offer a country house style of garden and a more naturalistic, meadow style in the other.

Gorgeous trees are common to both, along with borders still in their late season splendour.

Penny Miles, from the Cambridgeshire National Garden Scheme team, said: “These two beautiful gardens have opened in the early summer for us for many years, but it is a real bonus to be able to enjoy them again in the autumn.

“We’re promised vivid pinks and yellows from trees that can produce some of the finest autumn displays, as well as all the other wonderful planting at Staploe, stunning at any time of year.

"This is an ideal opportunity to get out and enjoy a lovely walk in the crisp autumn air.”

Meanwhile at Buckden, the increasingly famous garden at 23A Perry Road, Buckden is once again opening ‘by arrangement’ every Saturday and Sunday from this weekend until November 7.

This one-acre garden, packed with acers, pines and many rare shrubs, was recently filmed for BBC Gardeners World.

Penny added: “The broadcast date is yet to be announced but the crew spent 13 hours filming, which gives an idea of the level of interest this garden offers. With so many foliage subjects, it’ll be marvellous in autumn.”

More information on both garden openings can be found on the National Garden Scheme website. Note that tickets for Perry Road Buckden must be booked in advance via this link: https://ngs.org.uk/view-garden/25094

Advance tickets are also available for Staploe, but payment can also be made on the day at the gate. Further information is available here: https://ngs.org.uk/view-garden/31441

Proceeds from openings are used to benefit the nursing and caring charities supported by the scheme, and causes that help champion the benefits of gardens and health.