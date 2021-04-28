News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Audio business in St Neots is delighted to reopen its doors

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:45 PM April 28, 2021   
AN Audio in St Neots has been able to reopen it's doors

Left to Right: Paul Brister and Andrew Luckman the owner of AN Audio in St Neots. - Credit: Andrew Luckman

A.N.Audio in St Neots says it is pleased to be reopen after the easing of lockdown restrictions. 

The family-run business set up in 1974, is owned by Andrew Luckman and Paul Brister, and provides TV and audio installations and is renowned for high-quality TV, audio sales and customer service.    

Andrew says he is really enjoying inviting customers back into the store again. 

“We are really pleased to be back open again, the shop has a new layout for our customers. We have wired up a larger variety of audio systems in the store and look forward to helping our customers again with more variety in the shop and all new models on display. 

“We are open Monday to Wednesday by appointment only, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays open as normal."

When asked about the pandemic lockdown, Andrew said it not only tough for him to close his store, but also for many other shops in the town.  

He said: “Any business that was asked to shut during the pandemic would have found it difficult, as did we, but we still continued to help our customers throughout the pandemic, if they had problems or needed argent help with their equipment.” 

To find out more about A.N.Audio, which is in Huntingdon Street, visit their website at: www.anaudio.co.uk

St Neots News

