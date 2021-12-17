After an ATM theft in Warboys this pick up truck was located with ATM still inside vehicle. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

An ATM has been found in the back of a pick-up truck in Upwood after one was stolen in Warboys.

Last night, December 16, a vehicle was located by Cambridgeshire Police after being involved with an ATM theft in Warboys.

Astonishingly the ATM was still inside the vehicle.

On the Twitter page it said: “This vehicle was located after being involved in an ATM theft in Warboys, with the ATM still inside! Enquires on going.”

Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a ram raid at the Spar shop in Mill Green, Warboys, at 12.27am today.

"Five men dressed in black with stocking-type masks using three vehicles - a JCB, a silver/light coloured 4x4 with a flatbed and a dark vehicle, possibly an Audi - used the JCB and hand-held power tools to remove a cash machine from a wall.

"The JCB was used to load the cash machine onto the 4x4 vehicle and then they fled in the direction of the Warboys clock tower.

"Detectives are investigating and the ATM machine has been recovered in Upwood.

"No arrests have been made."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police online at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting incident 7 of 17 December. Those without access should call 101.