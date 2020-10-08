St Peters School Letter PICTURE: Kimberly Lavery St Peters School Letter PICTURE: Kimberly Lavery

A student at St Peter’s School in Huntingdon has tested positive for Covid-19, the headteacher has confirmed to parents.

In a letter to all parents, dated October 8, the head has stated that all students in the same class will have to self-isolate. Christopher Bennet says is now working with PHE to trace the relevant contacts the student has had within the school.

He will also be in contact with the parents of students who are at potential risk, using the criteria published by PHE.

The headmaster also wants to assure parents that they are seeking guidance from the relevant authorities and will follow their guidance.