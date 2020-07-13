Volunteers at Hinchingbrooke Hospital PICTURE: Hinchingbrooke Hospital Volunteers at Hinchingbrooke Hospital PICTURE: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Volunteers at Hinchingbrooke Hospital have been busy making the garden at the Woodlands Centre colourful.

Dave Hart and his wife Liz, along with another volunteer call Chris, worked hard to tend to the flowers and shrubs, which they said was hard work in the hot weather that we’ve recently seen.

The garden was originally created and paid for by The Malcolm Whales Foundation, a local charity that helps people with cancer.

It has been well kept ever since, with many hours given by the volunteers to keep it looking beautiful.

Dave who volunteers at Hinchingbrooke Hospital said: “Ever since the garden was created, we have been regularly looking after it.

“After losing three people to cancer, including my brother last month, my wife and I feel very strongly about doing our bit to help. “I also think it’s important for patients and visitors to be able to enjoy the garden and hope that it gives some light at what is a dark time.”