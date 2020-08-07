There is an overturned lorry on the A1 Northbound at Brampton, resulting in three miles of ques and injuries are unknown at this stage

Police were called at 7:30am this morning, on Friday August 7, to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry on the A1 northbound between Buckden and Brampton Hut.

All emergency services are at the scene but details of injuries are unknown at this stage.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 7.30am today (7 August) with reports of a collision between a car and a lorry on the A1 northbound at Brampton.

“Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the scene but details of injuries are unclear at this stage.

“The northbound carriageway is currently blocked.”