Win prizes in art competition to 'add sparkle' in St Neots workplace
- Credit: ABC Life Support
Budding artists in St Neots can show off their talents by taking part in a competition to win cash prizes and art supplies.
Organised by social enterprise company ABC Life Support, and in association with the Art & Soul Café, the group are looking for an “inspiring piece of art” to hang in their office.
“We know how important our surroundings are to our wellbeing and the impact a great space can have on our day to day lives," ABC Life Support said.
"We love our office, but it needs a bit of sparkle adding to our workspace."
The team say they are looking for an “imaginative piece that shows the good in your world.”
It can be something that art has inspired you with or what makes you happy and positive to see.
The competition is open to everyone, no matter age or level of expertise.
The piece can be in any form such as oils/ watercolour or mixed media and the ideal size is A2.
The categories are:
Children up to 13-years-old
1st prize – a hamper of art supplies
Young adults 13 to 17-years-old
1st prize – a £25 voucher from Art & Soul Café
2nd prize - a hamper of art supplies
18 plus/adult
1st place - £100
2nd place - £50
3rd place - £25 Art & Soul Café voucher
The judging panel are Danielle Bridge, CEO of ABC Life Support, Caroline Richardson, owner of the Art & Soul Café and Oliver Winconek, artist in residence at Art & Soul Café.
The closing date is Friday September 10.
Please email a photograph of your finished piece to ingrid@acblifesupport.co.uk with your contact details by 6pm that day.
The judging panel will make their decision by September 24 with all entrants being notified within a week.
The team at Art & Soul Café will host the entries in the gallery for the first week in October (this is optional) with pieces being available for purchase once the winner has been announced.
There will also be a competition finale event on Friday October 8 where the top five in each category will be invited to attend.
Most Read
- 1 Tories throw ‘toys from the pram’ and storm out following lost vote
- 2 Restraint and caution needed as 'third wave of Covid is underway'
- 3 Roman millstone with 2,000-year-old engraving of penis to go on display
- 4 Everything you need to know about DSCNNCT music festival
- 5 Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash
- 6 'Our road was a lake of raw sewage' - family home ruined in St Ives' flood
- 7 Dramatic last-bowl victory sends Hunts to first Adams Trophy final
- 8 Woman, 33, hospitalised after Range Rover smashes into metal railings
- 9 Looking back at the history of the Great North Road and Huntingdon Market Square
- 10 Hartford pub taking a cautious approach to Freedom Day