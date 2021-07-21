News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Win prizes in art competition to 'add sparkle' in St Neots workplace

Clare Butler

Published: 9:00 AM July 21, 2021   
Could you brighten up this office space at ABC Life Support's HQ in St Neots? If so, then take part in their art competition.

Budding artists in St Neots can show off their talents by taking part in a competition to win cash prizes and art supplies. 

Organised by social enterprise company ABC Life Support, and in association with the Art & Soul Café, the group are looking for an “inspiring piece of art” to hang in their office. 

 
“We know how important our surroundings are to our wellbeing and the impact a great space can have on our day to day lives," ABC Life Support said.

"We love our office, but it needs a bit of sparkle adding to our workspace."
 
The team say they are looking for an “imaginative piece that shows the good in your world.” 

It can be something that art has inspired you with or what makes you happy and positive to see. 
  
The competition is open to everyone, no matter age or level of expertise. 

The piece can be in any form such as oils/ watercolour or mixed media and the ideal size is A2. 
 

The categories are: 
 
Children up to 13-years-old        
1st prize – a hamper of art supplies 
 
Young adults 13 to 17-years-old  
1st  prize – a £25 voucher from Art & Soul Café 
2nd prize - a hamper of art supplies 
 
18 plus/adult  

1st place - £100 
2nd place - £50 
3rd place - £25 Art & Soul Café voucher 
 
The judging panel are Danielle Bridge, CEO of ABC Life Support, Caroline Richardson, owner of the Art & Soul Café and Oliver Winconek, artist in residence at Art & Soul Café.

 
The closing date is Friday September 10. 
Please email a photograph of your finished piece to ingrid@acblifesupport.co.uk with your contact details by 6pm that day. 
 
The judging panel will make their decision by September 24 with all entrants being notified within a week. 
 
The team at Art & Soul Café will host the entries in the gallery for the first week in October (this is optional) with pieces being available for purchase once the winner has been announced. 


There will also be a competition finale event on Friday October 8 where the top five in each category will be invited to attend. 


St Neots News

