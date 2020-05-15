A investigation has been launched after arsonists set fire to a derelict building in Ramsey this morning (May 15).

Fire crews were called to Factory Bank at 5.43am.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a derelict building and wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reel and jets, and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The service says the cause of the fire was deliberate and if anyone has any information they should contact police by visiting cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers: on 0800 555111.