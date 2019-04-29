Arsonists set fire to a row of willow trees in Hartford. Picture: CFRS Arsonists set fire to a row of willow trees in Hartford. Picture: CFRS

Firefighters from Huntingdon were called to four separate incidents of arson along a mile-long stretch of the riverside at Hartford on Friday, at about 2pm.

Crews arrived to find willow trees alight on each occasion. The incidents following a similar arson attack last week and spate in the same area in September last year.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Arson isn't a bit of fun, it's a crime and with the current dry conditions fire can spread very quickly, also endangering the lives of those responsible.”

Huntingdon East councillor, Mike Humphrey said: “We had a number of trunks set alight in September and, unfortunately, the arrival of spring weather has drawn the arsonists out again.

Arsonists set fire to a row of willow trees in Hartford. Picture: CFRS Arsonists set fire to a row of willow trees in Hartford. Picture: CFRS

“Quite apart from the danger of fire spreading to undergrowth and other trees, these thoughtless idiots are destroying valuable habitats for invertebrates and damaging our precious woodland.”

Mike has asked that local residents keep a watch for further incidents.

He added: “Has anyone in your family come home smelling of smoke in recent weeks for no obvious reason? If so, it's time you had a talk with them or seek help for potentially more serious problems.”

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact Cambridgeshire police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.