Firefighters from Huntingdon and one crew from Ramsey attended the incident. On arrival firefighters found a building on fire. Using one hose reel, they managed to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 1.55am.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning last month, after a "significant increase in arson attacks" were recorded in April.

Figures released by the fire service revealed that there were 19 deliberate fires in Huntingdonshire in April, with five being at the former RAF Upwood site.

The cause of the fire was deliberate, anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.