Eight vehicles went up in flames following an arson attack in Farcet. Picture:CFRS Eight vehicles went up in flames following an arson attack in Farcet. Picture:CFRS

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Yaxley, and Ramsey were called to reports of a blaze in Straight Drove at about 11.30pm last night (Thursday).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews arrived to find a fire involving eight vehicles and workshops. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used four hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 1.40am."

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be deliberate.

The latest incident comes just five days after two cars were torched by arsonists in Straight Drove and less than two weeks after a van was set alight in nearby Sawtry.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.