Firefighters from St Neots were called to Hampden Way at about 7.30pm following reports that a car that had been left beside a row of garages had been torched.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight with the fire spreading to nearby garages. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 8.55pm.”

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be deliberate.

Joan Johnson, who lives in Hampden Way, said the door to her garage had been damaged in the blaze, along with another of the garages in the block, although items within the garage had escaped unscathed.

Anyone with information regarding the fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.