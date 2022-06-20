Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Police say arrests made and protestors in custody after MBR incident

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:40 AM June 20, 2022
Protestors from Animal Freedom Movement occupied MBR Acres on Sunday morning. 

Protestors from the group Animal Freedom Movement occupied MBR Acres on Sunday morning. - Credit: AFM

Cambridgeshire Police say 11 people were arrested after protestors gained access to the MBR Acres dog breeding facility on Sunday morning.

News broke on Sunday morning that individuals from a group call Animal Freedom Movement were inside the facility at Wyton.

The group are demanding that MBR shut down the facility and rehome the dogs, whilst the British Government commits to phasing out all animal testing and the sale of animal-tested products by 2025.

In a statement, Police said this morning: “We were called at about 5.10am on June 19 with reports a group of protestors had gained access to MBR Acres in Sawtry Way, Wyton.

“Officers attended the scene, where 11 people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage. All remain in custody.

“All protestors had left the site by 11am.”

The protestors say they have returned to the site and will continue to demand the dogs are released and changes are made to the law. They are urging people to sign their petition.




