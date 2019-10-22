Two women, aged 49 and 43, and a 20-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of burglary in Greengarth, St Ives, at about 3am today (Tuesday) and taken to Parkside Police Station, in Cambridge.

Since Monday, September 30, police said 11 suspected burglaries had been reported in St Ives and are believed to be linked.

The suspected burglaries have taken place in: Warren Road, Park Side, Landcliffe Close, Hill Rise, California Road, Wellington Avenue, Tennyson Avenue, Shakespeare Road, Pettis Road, Tamar Close, and Hemingford Road.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call police on 101 and ask to speak to the southern burglary team or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.