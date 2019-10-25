Seventeen arrests were made across the county as part of the crackdown this month which also saw 872 individual wraps of drugs seized.

Among the arrests was a 32-year-old man from Huntingdon who was detained in Manor House Street, Peterborough, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

DCI Alan Page, from Cambridgeshire police's intelligence and specialist crime department, said: "County lines refers to the dedicated mobile phones, or 'lines', used by criminals to deal drugs originating from bigger cities such as London to other towns and cities in the UK. "Nationally we are seeing this become more of an issue, with serious street based violence on the increase often being related to drugs. This week of action is just part of the force's response to tackling county lines.

"We see time and time again young individuals getting drawn into being street level drug dealers. The reality of becoming involved in such a life style often involves exploitation, abuse and high levels of violence sometimes with deadly consequences.

"The only way we can effectively tackle the issue is through a whole systems approach, working with partner agencies such as public health and social care to prevent exploitation in the first instance."

Proactive activity was carried out by local policing teams, including intelligence-led patrols, stop-searches and warrants.

This resulted in about £10,000 worth of crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine and cannabis being seized, as well as two knives and £15,206 in cash.

If you suspect someone is involved in drug dealing, please report it to us online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in action.

You can also report, anonymously, to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.