Police were called at 9.45am with reports of a suspected stolen car on the A14 at Keyston.

The car - a Toyota Yaris - was identified on ANPR heading on the A605 at Oundle and failed to stop for officers.

A pursuit began, with the car reported to have been travelling at speeds of 100mph, and the NPAS police helicopter also assisted together with armed officers.

The vehicle was stopped in Yaxley after officers deployed a stinger - a device used to deflate car tyres. Two people were arrested at the scene.