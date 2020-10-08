Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough. Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Rachel, 46, died following a collision on the B1095 between Peterborough and Pondersbridge, near Whittlesey, involving her grey Ford Fiesta and a black Range Rover.

Vytautas Kiminius was sentenced to four years and six months when he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court in May.

But Kiminius was not in court for sentencing, having fled the country whilst on bail.

Sergeant Mark Dollard said: “It is believed Vytautas Kiminius left the country soon after his conviction.

“He was bailed to reappear for sentencing with conditions including a surety, surrender of travel documents and electronic tagging. Police were made aware of breaches to his tagging and identified at an early stage he and his family fled the family home and are believed to have left the country. Kiminius then later failed to attend his sentencing hearing. Efforts are ongoing to locate him and a European Arrest Warrant has been issued.

“It is extremely frustrating Kiminius has absconded and I urge anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary, quoting Op Berkeley, or Crimestoppers.”

Rachel’s family issued a statement today (Thursday) following news that Kiminius had absconded.

“As a family we are very disappointed to hear that Kiminius has absconded and has not gone to prison to serve his sentence following the death of our daughter,” the statement said.

“We still miss Rachel every day and probably never will come to terms with what has happened and this only makes it worse to bear. “It has been very traumatic for us all and we hope he is found very soon so justice can be served.”

Kiminius admitted back in February – the first day of the trial -to driving while uninsured and was found guilty of causing Miss Radwell’s death by dangerous driving.

It is thought he fled the country – with his family – soon after being convicted and whilst on bail but it is only now that reporting restrictions have been lifted and his disappearance can be revealed.

Ms Radwell was the head veterinary nurse at Wood Green animal shelter; her mother told the court hearing earlier this year that her daughter “didn’t deserve to have her life cut short so soon”.