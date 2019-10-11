Two men entered Tesco Express, in Wertheim Way, at just after 10pm on Tuesday (October 8). One of the men is reported to have threatened a member of staff with a knife before demanding money.

Police said the men took a "large amount of cash in notes" from the till and fled.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "The man with the knife was described as wearing a dark tracksuit and grey trainers with a blue bucket hat, and the second man as wearing black trainers and a dark hoodie."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/72178/19.