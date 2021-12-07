Police were called to Goldstraw Goldsmiths in St Neots with reports four masked men had smashed their way through the doors. - Credit: Google Earth

Police are looking for four masked men who threatened staff with a sledgehammer at Goldstraw Goldsmiths yesterday evening.

Police were called to the jewellers in the High Street at 5pm, December 6, after reports that four masked men had smashed their way through the doors, before making off in a silver Audi A1 with a large quantity of jewellery.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who saw the armed robbery and no arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Sergeant James Rabbett, who is investigating, would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have mobile phone footage or dash cam footage of the incident.

He would also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV.

He said: “This was a terrifying incident for those working in the shop.

"I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or might have footage to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/84458/21. Those without access should call 101.