The raid in St Neots PICTURE: Peter Kellythorn The raid in St Neots PICTURE: Peter Kellythorn

Armed police were involved in an incident at a home in St Neots this morning (Wednesday).

Police officers carrying firearms were seen outside the property in Mallow Close, Eynesbury, at around 5am this morning.

Residents in the area said that they became concerned after police officers arrived in two police cars and a van – alongside a police dog- and raided the property early this morning.

The Hunts Post has contacted Cambridgeshire police and is now awaiting a response.

