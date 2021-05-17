Breaking
'Armed police' swarm St Ives road in 'ongoing incident'
- Credit: Matthew Hadley
"Armed police" cars have blocked off a road in St Ives this morning (May 17) due to an "ongoing incident" - with a primary school also told to shut.
Around six police cars are currently in Hill Rise, opposite Pettis Road.
Parents at Thorndown Primary School have been told not to bring their children in this morning, as the incident is still ongoing.
One parent shared a text message from the school saying: "We have just spoken to police and its an ongoing incident on Hill Rise so school is still NOT able to reopen sorry."
Residents have taken to Facebook to speculate about the incident, one wrote: "Anyone know what’s going on up Hill Rise this morning? Six police cars came racing past me on my way out this morning."
The Hunts Post has approached Cambridgeshire Police for a comment - more to follow as we have it.
