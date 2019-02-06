Multiple police units were dispatched to Ringshill care home on Sallowbush Road at around 3pm yesterday (Tuesday).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “At approximately 15:15 hours this afternoon (Tuesday 5 February 2019) we were called to the former Ringshill Care home on Sallowbush Rd, Huntingdon reporting people inside the building, one of which appeared to be carrying a weapon. Due to the nature of the call, multiple police units were dispatched to the site.

“Two males have since been arrested on suspicion of burglary.”