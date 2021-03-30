News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
'As we step out of lockdown we’re going to be challenged in many ways' - Scott Hardiman

Scott Hardiman

Published: 6:00 PM March 30, 2021   
Scott Hardiman, from St Neots, coaches and supports men.

Scott Hardiman, from St Neots, coaches and supports men.

I can’t speak for everyone, however, I imagine most of us are looking forward to getting back to experiencing some level of normality.

The more people I speak to the more it’s becoming apparent that self-esteem is incredibly low and it’s having a knock-on effect on home and work life.

Maybe you have a low opinion of yourself, maybe you don't but I can assure you that there will be someone close to you who will be feeling low. This is why it’s important to have an understanding of self esteem and how we can help increase it within ourselves but also help others.

There are a few reasons why we suffer with low self-esteem and it can often start from childhood. As a child we rely on others around us to guide us. 

I remember being a child and hearing ‘Oh he’s just a sensitive boy and lacks confidence’. Now, although there was no malice behind this at all, the external became my internal.

This impacted me through my entire life up until I started to look into personal development and make some changes. I can safely say I feel great about myself...most of the time! However, the most important factor now is that I have tools to be able to improve the way I feel and make progress.

So, what to do if you have low self-esteem.

The MOST important factor is raising your awareness of thought. When I say raise it, I mean go big. Catch your negative, unhelpful thoughts and ask yourself this question...would I say these thoughts to someone else? If the answer is no, then perhaps it’s time to do something about that thought and start thinking more positively about yourself.

Then, do one thing that takes you out of your comfort zone and do it quickly. Whether it’s signing up for a course, exercising or calling someone you’ve been putting off calling. That action step will show you that you have the potential to set in motion a positive change.

Be kind to yourself, especially as we step out of lockdown. It will be different, we will be different but as with most things we adapt. Just like we did going into lockdown.

INFO: Contact Scott at:  www.further-coaching.com

E: info@further-coaching.com

