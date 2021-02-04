Published: 4:00 PM February 4, 2021

(Picture taken before Coronavirus pandemic began of Graham Handley Architects) - Credit: Graham Handley Architects

A group of architects in St Ives have been shortlisted for two architecture awards.

Graham Handley Architects have been shortlisted for two prestigious architecture awards

A private house near St Ives, known as the Kingswillow has been renovated by Graham Handley Architects and has been shortlisted for an RIBA East award and Architects’ Journal Retrofit Award.

Kingswillow in Hilton shortlisted for two awards - Credit: Graham Handley Architects

The project involved extensive renovation and upgrade of a unique Grade II listed, 1930's house.

Gavin Berriman, project architect at the firm said: “It is fantastic to be shortlisted for such high industry accolades.

“It is a beautiful building and we are delighted with the result for our clients.

“The success of this project is thanks to working in close collaboration with our clients, conservation officer and building control.”

An RIBA Regional Award is given to a UK building for its regional importance as a piece of architecture.

The regional winners, to be announced later this year, will then be shortlisted for national awards.