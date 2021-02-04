Architect firm in St Ives shortlisted for two awards
- Credit: Graham Handley Architects
A group of architects in St Ives have been shortlisted for two architecture awards.
Graham Handley Architects have been shortlisted for two prestigious architecture awards
A private house near St Ives, known as the Kingswillow has been renovated by Graham Handley Architects and has been shortlisted for an RIBA East award and Architects’ Journal Retrofit Award.
The project involved extensive renovation and upgrade of a unique Grade II listed, 1930's house.
Gavin Berriman, project architect at the firm said: “It is fantastic to be shortlisted for such high industry accolades.
“It is a beautiful building and we are delighted with the result for our clients.
“The success of this project is thanks to working in close collaboration with our clients, conservation officer and building control.”
Most Read
- 1 Cambs police appeal after bird of prey found dead after being shot
- 2 Shop providing low price food for vulnerable families opens in Huntingdon
- 3 Huntingdon man's plasma donations helping in fight against Covid
- 4 Incredible journey from suicide attempt to ultra marathon for Laura
- 5 Medical director is delighted with vaccine roll out at Huntingdon
- 6 Huntingdon MP writes letter opposing London, Luton Airport holding stack
- 7 New Masterplan to bring business growth and jobs to St Neots
- 8 Sex offender who 'completely lost his temper' assaulted girl on bike ride in Brampton
- 9 Rare vintage model steam engines stolen from outbuilding in Hunts
- 10 'Vicar stories tend to be amusing or bizarre' says retired clergyman Clifford
An RIBA Regional Award is given to a UK building for its regional importance as a piece of architecture.
The regional winners, to be announced later this year, will then be shortlisted for national awards.