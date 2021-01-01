Published: 7:00 AM January 1, 2021

HDC has approved a plan for more homes at Wintringham Park in St Neots. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

The future shape of St Neots has moved a step closer with the approval of details for almost 300 new homes on a key development site on the eastern edge of the town.

Huntingdonshire District Council has just approved the "reserved matters" for Durkan's scheme for its section of the major Wintringham Park development near St Neots Railway Station and close to the A428.

The go-ahead for the full Wintringham Park development of 400 acres of former farmland was given in 2018 and the present application involved details of Durkan's part of development, including appearance, layout and landscaping.

Durkan's scheme involved the construction of 293 homes, ranging from one bedroom flats to four bedroom homes, on just short of 15 acres of the site, together with a pocket park and small amenity area.

The council also imposed a series of conditions which Durkan must meet.

In documents submitted as part of its application to the district council, the company said: "Durkan (St Neots) Limited is committed to providing a high quality development and a high standard of design within the development.

" This approach applies equally to spaces as to buildings, and equally to public as to private spaces."

It added: "The objective will be the creation of a safe and healthy local environment that enables connection with a diverse, vibrant and creative local culture to develop, encouraging pride in the community and cohesion within it."

Durkan's site is part of the wider Wintringham Park development which is designed to bring nearly 3,000 new homes to the town, together with 63,500 sqm of employment space, a district centre with shops, services and health facilities.

There would also be schools, open space and recreation areas.

The developers said that although its plan fell short of the requirement to provide 40 per cent affordable housing, its 30 per cent provision was in line with agreements.

St Neots Town Council also backed the scheme, saying the development was an "efficient use of the site" and that it provided "high quality well designed family/starter homes".