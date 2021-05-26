Published: 3:06 PM May 26, 2021

Changes to the design of a major new housing area in St Neots have been given the go-ahead, despite concerns about their impact on wildlife and the environment.

An application to allow “non-material amendments” to the Love's Farm East development was approved by Huntingdonshire District Council, although concerns were raised by a number of residents, including Cllr David Wells, a local councillor who lives in the area.

The bid involved changes to accommodate open space at Cromwell Copse, the relocation of the Whiston Green open space and the relocation of a private early years centre closer to the school.

Plans for the second phase of the Love's Farm development have already been approved and involve the construction of just over 1,000 homes and nearly 20 acres of mixed use land, including employment space, a school, a pub and a hotel.

Agents for L&Q Estates, which made the application, said the changes were non-material - or minor - and were the result of “design progression”.

It said the changes would not cause any significant environmental changes. The application said it had become apparent that sports pitches could not comfortably fit into the original open space allowed for them at Cromwell Copse and changes involved reducing a housing parcel in size and extending another eastwards, but leaving the number of homes and open space unchanged.

It was now considered more appropriate to relocate Whiston Green more centrally, close to the primary school and helping to extend a green corridor, developers said. It was also considered more appropriate to locate the early years centre adjacent to the school.

HDC planners agreed that the changes were non-material in terms of the development.

The council received a number of objections including concerns about the impact on open spaces and wildlife, flooding and traffic.

Cllr Wells also commented on the application, saying he supported the views of residents and on the Whiston Green element and added: “There are two other green open spaces at the top end (north/west, north and east) which remain on the boundary edge and are not central within the site.

"This lack of green corridor at the south/west end of the estate is disproportionate to the north/west, north and east of the estate which in comparison has a wide expanse of green open space and lastly, this disparity in green corridors of open space contradicts the vista (pleasing view) that developers envisage for all who live on the estate."










