The Hunts Post > News

Alconbury Weald centre wins approval

person

Julian Makey

Published: 10:00 AM December 28, 2021
Aerial view of the Enterprise Campus and Alconbury Weald.

Aerial view of the Enterprise Campus and Alconbury Weald. - Credit: Archant

Plans for the first local centre at the major Alconbury Weald housing and business development site have been given a green light.

The scheme, known as The Glade, will include a Co-op Convenience Store, nursery, flexible working space and a public square for pop-up events, shops and markets.

The centre, which has been approved after extensive consultations with residents and partners, will sit between the commercial and residential areas of Alconbury Weald, and be accessible from The Boulevard and the development’s extensive network of walking and cycling routes.

Developer Urban&Civic is behind plans to turn the former Alconbury military airfield into a residential and business area with around 5,000 new homes and up to 8,000 jobs.

Work on the centre is due to start in early 2022, with facilities likely to start becoming available from the Autumn/Winter.

Rachel Arnold, responsible for communities and partnerships at Alconbury Weald, said: “This is fantastic news for the Urban&Civic project team to end the year with.

"We’ve been working closely with residents and partners to ensure the local centre provides the facilities and amenities needed at this stage of the development."

She said: "“We’re also working on plans for the Town Centre Hub in Phase 3, which will include a health centre, community centre, library and faith space as well as shops and other amenities.

"We shared our emerging plans at exhibitions in The Club in December and the online consultation is running until 20 January. We’d like to thank everyone who has shared their thoughts so far and look forward to hearing from other residents and neighbours.”

Urban&Civic is set to submit a "Definition Statement" on the third phase of development to Huntingdonshire District Council in 2022.

The phase also includes 2,000 homes, employment space in the next section of the Enterprise Zone, two primary schools and parkland, together with community facilities.

Nearly 500 more jobs are already on the cards after AM FRESH, which provides fruit to major supermarkets, has just been approved, along with 246 homes and two pocket parks.

More information and the chance to take part in the consultation for Phase 3 of Alconbury Weald is at: https://consultation.alconbury-weald.co.uk .

Huntingdon News

