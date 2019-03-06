The Huntingdon based construction business that specialises in skip hire, waste management, aggregate and concrete supply, as well as bulk earthworks and demolition services is welcoming applicants in need of financial assistance.

Throughout the year, Mick George Ltd is continuously supporting local communities in which the business operates, providing sponsorship arrangements both financially and practically through its service or product provisions.

Some of its existing sporting sponsorships include Godmanchester FC, St Ives Town FC and St Neots FC Academy, on top of other major grants issued to St Ives Corn

Exchange and Wood Green Animal Shelter for facility improvements.

Additionally, community based support includes funding for Huntingdon Commemoration Hall.

Jon Stump, from Mick George Ltd, said: “Skip of Gold is an initiative which allows us to delve a little deeper to uncover what it is the people of Huntingdon and the surrounding areas are involved in so we can invest our money in projects that will directly benefit.

“Having witnessed first hand how this competition has positively impacted on the winners from previous years, we’re keen to launch the 2019 campaign.”

HOW TO ENTER

■ Register Applications at www.mickgeorge.co.uk/huntsgold19

■ Alternatively, email marketing@mickgeorge.co.uk with ‘Skip of Gold’ in the subject line and tell us why your sports club or community group need the money

■ Registrations close Wednesday, March 20

■ The top 10 deserving sports clubs and top 10 community initiatives will be shortlisted before being announced on Wednesday, March 27

■ Voting open between Wednesday, March 27, and Tuesday, April 23, for each of the

respective organisations to receive support

■ The organisation that receives the most votes will be awarded the prize fund, with the winner being announced on Wednesday, May 1.