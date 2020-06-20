Michael Woodhouse, 60, was reported missing from his home in St Bede’s Crescent, in Cherry Hinton, at about 7pm last night (Friday, June 19) after he had not been seen or spoken to since 8.30am yesterday morning.

Police, including the police helicopter, and Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue (CAMSAR) volunteers have been searching for Michael throughout the night but are yet to locate him.

It is believed he may have been wearing either black trousers or blue jeans and a black coat, and possibly riding a silver women’s bicycle.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts or any possible sightings of him since yesterday morning should contact police by calling 999.