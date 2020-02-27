Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Godmanchester.

A wallet was stolen from a house in Hendery Place which was entered at about 4am on 16 February.

Several door handles in the area had also been tried and this are believed to be linked.

DC Neil Gibbs said: "We urge members of the public to look at this image and contact police if they recognise the man or have any information."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 35/11907/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.