Officers from the Road Policing Unit for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A428 between the Tesco roundabout and the Wyboston Lakes roundabout.

The incident happened at about 8pm and involved a silver Volvo V90 and a silver Suzuki Vitara.

The driver of the Volvo, a man in his 40s, and the driver of the Suzuki, a man in his 20s, both suffered serious injuries and remain in a critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should call 101 quoting incident 447 of April 7.