Nik Tooke left the Olmo Lounge in Huntingdon's High Street just after 11pm on Saturday when he was robbed and attacked.

Cambridgeshire police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident, which Nik says "was all a blur" and left him with facial injuries.

He said: "I left Olmo lounge just after 11pm on Saturday, that's all I remember until I was in hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning, with my partner and nurses by my side.

"I'm usually really confident and it has really knocked me for six. I have never thought that it would happen to me."

A spokesman for the police said: "We are currently investigating reports of a robbery outside a bar in High Street, Huntingdon.

"The incident is believed to have happened between 11.15pm on Saturday and 12.45am on Sunday.

"The victim, a man in his 30s, had his wallet stolen and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for treatment after suffering minor injuries.

"Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/66026/19 or call 101."