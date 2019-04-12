Firefighters extinguished the fire using three jets and one hose reel, before returning to their stations by 1.50am.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service said: “On Thursday (11) at 11.53pm, firefighters were called to a building fire on Great Whyte, Ramsey.

One crew from Chatteris, one crew from Huntingdon and the water carrier from Ramsey arrived to find a well-developed fire in a large wooden building.”

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.