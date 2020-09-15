The head-on collision involving a red Volkswagen Polo and black BMW 530D happened just before 6.15pm on the B1040, Ramsey Road.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 60s, was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, in Huntingdon, with a serious arm injury. He has since been discharged.

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to the incident, or has dash-cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 412 of September 12.