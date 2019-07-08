The collision occurred at about 3am, when a blue Vauxhall Corsa collided with a green Scania van near Cambourne.

The 18-year-old driver of the Vauxhall was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Scania, 54, received minor injuries.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or who may have seen either vehicle driving prior to the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 72 of the 6 July. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.