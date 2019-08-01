Kai Nazir, now 21, formerly of The Crescent, in St Neots, stabbed Christopher West 12 times during a Hallowe'en party at the Monkfield Arms pub in Cambourne in October 2017. Mr West died at the scene despite efforts to save him.

Nazir also inflicted horrific, life-threatening injuries on Mr West's friend, Daniel Berryman, who only survived after he was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery.

Nazir, who was 19 at the time, stabbed Mr Berryman after a game of pool in the pub and then attacked Mr West outside. Onlookers believed Nazir was punching Mr West as they did not see the knife.

A jury at Cambridge Crown Court found Nazir guilty of the murder of Mr West and the attempted murder of Daniel Berryman. He was also found guilty of possession of a bladed article after the three-week trial in July last year.

Nazir was sentenced to life for the murder of Chris West, with a minimum term of 26 years, along with 15 years to be served concurrently for attempted murder and two years to run concurrently for possession of a bladed article.

But on June 18, Nazir appeared at the Court of Appeal, in London, and his sentence was reduced and he will now serve a minimum of 23 years, less 318 days spent in custody on remand.

Nazir claimed he had acted in self defence when he stabbed Mr West, but it took the jury less than four hours to find him guilty of murder.