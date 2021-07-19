News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Police appeal following motorcycle collision near Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:05 PM July 19, 2021   
Police are appealing for information following crash at Tillbrook - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving a single motorcyclist on the B660 Station Road, Tilbrook, on Saturday July 17. 

The collision involving a Black Honda CBR happened at about noon near the Covington Road junction.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s from Hitchin, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a stable condition.

Anyone who saw the collision, the motorcycle in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting Op Cleat.

