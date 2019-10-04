The latest incident occurred on September 29, with police called to the park and ride site in Meadow Lane amid reports of cars being driver noisily around the car park.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "There is an on-going problem with anti-social behaviour by drivers at this location, and police are asking that all incidents are reported so that a comprehensive picture of the scale of the problem can be built up.

"On this occasion, no police patrols were available in the area but details were passed to the local policing team for officers to be aware."

Anyone with information about the incident, or other incidents, should contact police on 101.