Buckden Church of England Primary School, based in School Lane, received the top rating following an inspection visit in March.

The report praised staff for their attention to children's wellbeing, saying that pupils "feel safe, and their wellbeing including mental health, is a priority for leaders".

The report also said that "nearly all parents responding to Parent View said their child is happy and safe" at the school.

The report, which was written by Adrian Lyons, an inspector for Ofsted, also spoke highly of the new facilities that the school has invested in.

Mr Lyons said: "There has been major investment in the outdoor area, with all activities firmly based on the early years area of learning. The improved curriculum contributes well to the children's strong progress."

In 2014 the school was rated as "requires improvement" by inspectors, but after hard work were rated "outstanding" in 2016, which the school maintained after the current report.

The report said: "Leaders were rightly disappointed by last summer's results. They have identified the reasons and the unusual set of circumstances. They have taken appropriate and effective action to ensure that the progress of current pupils is even better than it was before the dip. The school's internal information, backed up by work in pupils' books and discussion with Year 6 pupils and their teachers, gives confidence that pupils' outcomes in mathematics are rapidly catching up with the very high standards in writing."

The school was also praised for their links with external groups outside of school, and the opportunities they bring to children at the school,

The report said: "The school has several external partnerships which have a positive impact on the quality of education, for example work with the University of Cambridge's faculty of education on supporting pupils with dyslexia and work on the school's curriculum. The school benchmarks its provision using external awards and assessments such as leaders either attaining or being about to attain specialist leader of education status. Leaders are working towards the dyslexia friendly quality mark and have submitted an application for the primary science quality mark. Leaders use consultants from the Diocese of Ely to check on the quality of education."