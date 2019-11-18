The crash involved two cars and a van at the Wheatsheaf Road junction, Cambridgeshire police have confirmed. No injuries were reported and the road remains open.

The news comes less than a week after two women were killed in a minibus crash on the cross roads, between Somersham and Bluntisham, which also left 18 people hospitalised.

Barbara McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford, was a passenger in a white Mercedes minibus which was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf on the B1040 at about 4.50pm.

She died in hospital on Saturday afternoon as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease, Bedford, was also a passenger in the minibus and has since died from her injuries.

A total of 18 passengers from the minibus, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital.

Another person from the minibus is in a critical condition and a further 10 people remain in hospital with serious injuries, including the driver of the Volkswagen - a man in his 70s.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.21pm today (November 18) with reports of a collision involving two cars and a van on the B1040 at the junction with Wheatsheaf Road.

"No injuries were reported and the road remains open."

A petition has been started to improve the safety of the road. It has more than 6,000 signatures.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 365 of 14 November or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

To sign the petition visit: www.change.org/p/cambs-county-council-highways-major-improvements-needed-to-b1040-wheatsheaf-crossroads-main-road-somersham-to-st-ives.