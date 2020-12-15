Published: 4:00 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 16, 2020

Pupils at Crosshall Junior School in Eaton Ford, St Neots, were given a special treat to make up for the loss of this year’s nativity play.

Instead of a traditional performance, Year Three pupils have been busy learning how to animate.

Chris Dorey, the head of Year Three at the school, said: “Christmas is always a very exciting time at Crosshall Junior School. The Year Three nativity is always a highlight, however, this year things are slightly different. The children have been busy creating storyboards and painting backdrops in order to create their very own Christmas animation using playmobil. These will be shared with families at the end of term.”

