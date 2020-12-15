News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Animation treat for pupils at St Neots junior school

person

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM December 15, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 16, 2020
Year Three pupils at Crosshall School in Eaton Ford learned to animate.

Year Three pupils at Crosshall School in Eaton Ford learned to animate. - Credit: Archant

Pupils at Crosshall Junior School in Eaton Ford, St Neots, were given a special treat to make up for the loss of this year’s nativity play.

Instead of a traditional performance, Year Three pupils have been busy learning how to animate.

Chris Dorey, the head of Year Three at the school, said: “Christmas is always a very exciting time at Crosshall Junior School. The Year Three nativity is always a highlight, however, this year things are slightly different. The children have been busy creating storyboards and painting backdrops in order to create their very own Christmas animation using playmobil. These will be shared with families at the end of term.”

If you have any nativity photos or alternative nativity stories and pictures, please send them to The Hunts Post at: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

You may also want to watch:

