Donations to the Godmanchester-based charity, which cares for and rehomes hundreds of animals, have been a “huge success” during lockdown, but now it needs people to process the goods at its warehouse so they can go on sale.

Mark Kingerley, retail volunteer manager at Wood Green, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to build valuable work experience, or simply to get of the house and meet like-minded people, whilst playing a part in changing vulnerable pets’ lives. Any time you are able to give will make a big difference.”

Wood Green said the warehouse was full of items which people had donated to help pets in need after clearing out their homes during lockdown and that its stock collection service had gone well.

The charity was now seeking volunteers to help sort and process the pre-quarantined donations ready for sale in the charity shops. No experience is necessary since full training would be provided.

The warehouse is open from 8am-4pm, Monday to Friday, with strict COVID-19 measures are in place, including personal protective equipment and social distancing, providing a safe environment for volunteers.

Further information about joining the volunteer team is available from Mark on 07977 458055 or mark.kingerley@woodgreen.org.uk.