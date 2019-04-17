Mrs Boxall had worked at the school for 11 years, becoming head teacher in 2012, and decided to retire from education to focus on a life in the country.

Her last day in the post was on April 5.

Throughout her time at the school, Mrs Boxall said she had witnessed it go from strength to strength. Her proudest achievement as head teacher was pushing the school from being rated 'satisfactory' by Ofsted, to 'good' in 2017.

She said: “That's the job I came to do, and it was a massive achievement for everybody when it was noted we had actually done that.

“Making sure children have every opportunity is what we have done. Getting them outside, getting them doing outdoor learning, we're giving children experiences they don't necessarily have outside of school, and that's been crucial.”

Mrs Boxall said she had been overwhelmed with the support she had received throughout her time at the school and in her choice to retire.

She said: “I've been so proud of children and staff. The staff have been incredible, it's probably the most welcoming and caring staff I've come across. It'll be really sad, but I have mixed feelings. I've done my job and it's time to move on.

“There's somebody coming in with fresh ideas and is ready for the next stage of the school. The school is in a very strong position, it's taken on academy status, and it's ready to fly.”

Mrs Boxall's successor, Becky Ford, will be starting in the role as head teacher after the school's Easter break.

Mrs Boxall's last act as head teacher saw her manage the process of joining the multi-academy trust, Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET). Warboys joined TDET on April 1 and is the fifth school to join the multi-academy trust, alongside Gladstone Primary Academy, Queen Katharine Academy, Thomas Deacon Academy and Upwood Primary Academy.