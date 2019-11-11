Andrew Wheeler, 45, of Signal Road, Ramsey, is charged with seven counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a sex act without consent, with two of his alleged victims understood to be patients.

Wheeler appeared at Peterborough Crown Court this afternoon (Monday) wearing a suit and blue shirt, and denied all charges against him.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place while Wheeler was working as a paramedic and while volunteering for St John Ambulance.

Wheeler is charged with five counts of rape against a woman between 2002- 2013, and one count of rape and sexual assault against a second woman between 2008-2009.

He is also charged with the rape and sexual assault in 2018 of a third woman and one count of causing sexual activity without consent against a fourth woman in 2010.

All women are above the age of 16.

Wheeler was granted bail by Judge Matthew Lowe and is due to stand trial in May.