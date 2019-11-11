An East of England Ambulance Service paramedic who has been charged with 10 sexual offences has pleaded not guilty.

Andrew Wheeler, 45, of Signal Road, Ramsey, is charged with seven counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a sex act without consent, with two of his alleged victims understood to be patients.

Wheeler appeared at Peterborough Crown Court this afternoon (Monday) wearing a suit and blue shirt, and denied all charges against him.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place while Wheeler was working as a paramedic and while volunteering for St John Ambulance.

Wheeler is charged with five counts of rape against a woman between 2002- 2013, and one count of rape and sexual assault against a second woman between 2008-2009.

He is also charged with the rape and sexual assault in 2018 of a third woman and one count of causing sexual activity without consent against a fourth woman in 2010.

All women are above the age of 16.

Wheeler was granted bail by Judge Matthew Lowe and is due to stand trial in May.