News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Roman millstone with 2,000-year-old engraving of penis to go on display

Logo Icon

Tom Henman

Published: 7:00 AM July 20, 2021   
Kate Hadley with the phallus millstone that will be on display at the Godmanchester Museum.

Kate Hadley with the phallus millstone that will be on display at the Godmanchester Museum. - Credit: KATE HADLEY

Archaeologists are to present a Roman millstone discovered as part of the A14 excavations in Godmanchester – decorated with an engraving of a penis!

Back in February, The Hunts Post revealed experts discovered hundreds of flour-making devices while digging for artefacts during the construction of the £1.5 billion upgrade of the A14 between Huntingdon and Cambridge – but there was one with a particularly eye-catching difference.

It was said that people living in Roman times associated the phallus with strength and virility, and similar images were worn for good luck when men went into battle. Experts believe the carving also shows that millers were early exponents of recycling because the stone had been broken at some stage and was adapted into a different form of flour-maker and whetstone, helping to preserve the genital carving.

Out of 20,000 Roman millstones present on the Roman Province database, there are only four which bear a carved phallus.

The acquisition, along with another stone found in Stowe Longa, will be showcased on Saturday, July 31 at 2.30pm outside the Queen Elizabeth School in Godmanchester, with the town’s mayor, Cllr Cliff Thomas, officially welcoming the rare artefact.

Special guests will include archaeologist Dr Ruth Shaffrey, who will explain the stone’s rarity and significance, while a representative of the Norris Museum, based in St Ives, and member of St Ives Town Council are also due to attend.

The stone will be on show in The Godmanchester Museum display for the rest of the year, with its curator, Kate Hadley, particularly thrilled at welcoming the artefact home.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman, 33, hospitalised after Range Rover smashes into metal railings
  2. 2 Residents hand water to stranded drivers after fatal M11 crash
  3. 3 Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash
  1. 4 Brampton Road in Huntingdon to close for one day
  2. 5 Looking back at the history of the Great North Road and Huntingdon Market Square
  3. 6 Hartford pub taking a cautious approach to Freedom Day
  4. 7 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
  5. 8 Over £8m National Lottery grant will transform Great Fen
  6. 9 Roman millstone with 2,000-year-old engraving of penis to go on display
  7. 10 'Thank you for your support' - Hunts care provider's afternoon tea for NHS

“The stone represents powerful good magic, so hopefully it may bring extra good magic to Godmanchester.

“Roman people lived by magic every day of their lives; they got a lot of strength from it. The millstone, obviously linked with bread and beer-making, had its own magical powers: bread formed 70 per cent of the Roman diet and soldiers were often paid with bread.

Beer was also important because water could make people ill, so the millstone brought good magic to bread and beer, promising a good harvest and being smiled upon by the gods.”

The eye-opening occasion will be accompanied by display boards about Roman ‘phallic magic’.


Godmanchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died in a fatal collision last night July 12. 

Man in his 30s dies after suspected alcohol-fuelled crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Mark Rulman from Warboys died on Monday July 12.

‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Plans for a new bypass on the A141 in Huntingdon will be discussed at a combined authority meeting.

Cambridgeshire Highways

New A141 Huntingdon bypass to 'reduce congestion and improve safety'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A serious crash shutting the A141 has happened earlier this morning. 

Serious collision on A141 near Huntingdon causing delays

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus