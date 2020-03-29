Nurse Sarah Louise has said she and her colleagues would really benefit from key food items and toiletries.

Sarah and her manager, Gill Harris, have started a collection of toiletries in a basket for when staff spend long hours at the hospital.

Staff will also be adding to the collection themselves.

Suggestions are hand cream, barrier cream, deodorant, toiletries, sanitary products, face/baby wipes, pyjamas, pillow, blanket, sleeping bags, drinks, snacks and food such as porridge, cereal bars, pasta pots and soup.

Sarah said: “A small donation goes such a long way and I can tell you that seeing and knowing my colleagues may be provided with a small bit of relief or comfort in such a hard time is an incredible thing.

“We are only doing our job and enjoy doing so but Covid 19 has put so much pressure on us and knowing our concerns and worries aren’t just ours is so heart-warming.”

“Anything would be helpful and appreciated and if we get more than we need we will distribute around the hospital.”

An Amazon Wish List has been set up for the staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Peterborough Hospital.

If you wish to view or buy them one of these items visit: www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/3UQ6R8P8ZUYRU?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR22igKytlFQaTG18aXg9pCKZxS-lVET1pelVIVghqrSDphH1hJivZhLTak.