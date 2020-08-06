Shailesh Vara MP along with Cllr Simon Bywater visited Spirotech Group Ltd in Sawtry PICTURE: Shailesh Vara Shailesh Vara MP along with Cllr Simon Bywater visited Spirotech Group Ltd in Sawtry PICTURE: Shailesh Vara

Spirotech made perspex safety screens for shops and businesses to help them ensure safety for their staff and customers so they could continue to serve the community.

Director Russell Gadsby showed Mr Vara and Cllr Bywater around the premises where they saw some of the major projects that the company are working on for companies around the world. Mr Vara and Cllr Bywater also saw the changes made in the premises from where the business operates, which comply with safety measures in line with Government guidance.

Following the visit Mr Vara said: “I was very pleased to visit Spirotech again and to personally thank them for all the work they have done with the supply of screens to local businesses.

“It is great to see the community coming together and supporting each other at such a challenging time.

“I was also very pleased to see that the company continues to do well, both in the domestic and overseas market. It is particularly good to see that major global companies are turning to Spirotech when placing orders for some of the products that they need.”

Cllr Simon Bywater added: “It was a pleasure to be able to visit Spirotech in Sawtry with our MP Shailesh Vara to meet Russell Gadsby. It was great to hear about their local ambitions and see the amazing manufacturing taking place in their factory.

“Spirotech have also been really supportive in our local community by fitting Perspex screens in Sawtry shops to keep everyone safe during this Covid crisis. We are all very grateful.”

Russell Gadsby, director for Spirotech, commented: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Vara and Cllr Simon Bywater to our factory.

“This gave our team an opportunity to showcase some of the many projects we manufacture, both here in the UK and also to our overseas customers.

“I also discussed with them Spirotech’s aspiration to further increase our apprenticeship programme, offering further opportunity for young people into the manufacturing industry.”