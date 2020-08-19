A hotel in St Ives has won an award for its hospitality.

The 30-strong team the Golden Lion picked up the Hotel of the Year Award from the Coaching Inn Group.

General manager Neil Williams said: “Everyone had worked extremely well together in all departments from front of house, through to bar and restaurant, housekeeping and the kitchen.

“There has been a great team spirit thoughout the year and I am extremely proud of my whole team.”

Mr Williams said there had been a great local response to the group’s decision to support the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out initiative offering diners 50 per cent or up to £10 off all food and soft drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during August.

Presenting the Hotel of the Year trophy, Adam Charity which operates The Golden Lion said Neil and his team were most worthy winners.