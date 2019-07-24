The current St Neots' crews invited retired staff back to the station, in Huntingdon Street, at the end of June. The Hunts Post published an article in January 1969 to report the official opening, which came after a public campaign as the original station had closed in 1960. The report says the building cost £16,000 and was officially opened by the chairman of the old St Neots Urban Council, Norman Moore. It was built to serve the town, which at that time had a population of 11,900 and a rural district population of 9,100. The station was manned from 8am till 6pm, from Monday till Saturday and 8am till 5pm on Sunday and at all other times staff were called from home. A number of former colleagues were able to attend the event and between them they had clocked up a combined service time of more than 320 years. Of those who attended the reunion, were Barry Hall, Ron Elt and Graham West. Mr Hall, who served for 42 years, said: